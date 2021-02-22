Andalucia Set to Begin Vaccinating State Security Forces in March

Andalucia is set to begin vaccinating state security forces in March for COVID 19.

The global coronavirus pandemic continues to rage across the world and many countries are steaming ahead with their vaccine programs. In Spain’s Andalucia the vaccine program is well underway and the next group to see vaccinations begin is reported to be State Security Forces and Corps, and they will begin being vaccinated in March.

The announcement was made by the vaccination plan director of the Regional Ministry of Health and Families, David Moreno. During an interview with Canal Sur Radio he also spoke of how currently Andalucia has 2.5 per cent of the population vaccinated against the potentially deadly virus. He also stated that over 200,000 people have received both doses of the vaccine.

He hopes that this week around 160,000 doses will be given, and explained that last week over 150,000 people were vaccinated in Andalucia. This brings the total to over 600,000 doses of the vaccine that have been given already.

According to Moreno, “Prudence dictates that we follow the official guidelines, especially for the population at risk, such as the elderly.” This means that the elderly will not be given the AstraZeneca vaccine until further data proves that it is safe for older age ranges. Andalucia is also following protocol to ensure that the first and second doses are administered at the correct intervals. The interval varies depending on which vaccine is given.

