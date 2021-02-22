Andalucia Health Authority helping to prevent scam calls

ALERT to the fact that there have been cases of scam phone calls to residents of Andalucia where crooks have tried to obtain personal information, a new Health Service number has been created.

The Andalucian Health Service is steadily rolling out a single and easily recognisable number 955 80 00 08 so that the opportunity for fraudulent calls will be greatly reduced.

If you receive a telephone call from someone purporting to be from the Health Authority but with a different or withheld number then be very careful as it is almost certainly fraudulent.

