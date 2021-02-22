Amazon driver critically injured in crash dies in hospital.

THE 21-year-old was critically injured after being involved in a collision with a car in Doncaster last week.

At around 2pm on February 17, the man, a delivery driver for Amazon who was delivering parcels in Barnby Dun Road, Clay Lane, was reportedly involved in a crash with an orange Nissan Note.

He was taken to hospital but sadly died yesterday evening, February 21.

The driver of the Nissan stopped immediately following the collision and is currently assisting police with their enquiries.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw either party prior to the incident, to get in touch. Were you walking in Clay Lane or crossing the road at the time of the collision? Did you see what happened?

“If you can help, please get in touch. We are also keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage,” said police in a statement.

If you can help, call 101 and quote incident number 429 of 17 February. Footage can be emailed through to enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk with the incident number included in the subject line.

