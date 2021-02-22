Alicante Museum Of Contemporary Arts Gets A MakeOver

ALICANTE Museum of Contemporary Arts gets a make-over with a new exhibition of its Mediterranean collection

The Museum of Contemporary Art of Alicante (MACA) has been closed since February 1, and curators are taking the opportunity to shake things up and develop new exhibitions which highlight the Mediterranean collections, as well as carrying out some essential renovation work to the property itself, which is the oldest building in the entire city.

The Minister for Culture and government spokesperson Antonio Manresa said: “We are going to take advantage of these moments of restrictions in terms of mobility and the health emergency to carry out a series of reforms in the MACA. We are going to install air conditioning on the third floor, repair some deficiencies on the second floor and make some small changes on the ground floor ”.

The second floor of the museum permanently houses part of the Fundación Mediterráneo collection and MACA is preparing a new exhibition, entitled Over time 3, in which more than 200 of the paintings currently displayed will changed.

The second change to the exhibitions will involve a temporary display of the work of Alicante-born artist Juana Frances, who died thirty-one years ago.

The MACA is scheduled to reopen to the public at the end of the month.

“We want to return in the best possible way and with everything in its place,” Mr Manresa added.

