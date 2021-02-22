Age Concern Costa Calida events on hold

AGE CONCERN COSTA CALIDA’s normal monthly activities are currently on hold owing to the coronavirus restrictions.

That included the Take That Tribute at Zambuca Restaurante in Mazarron which will be rescheduled as a Delayed Valentine’s Event as soon as possible. Tickets already purchased will be honoured.

Meanwhile, there were thanks for all who participated in or supported the New Year’s Day Swim. Sponsorship money is still being collected with more than €2,850 already received and more to come.

“We are still here for advice and information, shopping and medicine collection, so give us a call if you need help,” the Mazarron-based charity announced.

All phone lines will be manned as usual and the Drop-in Centre will be open on Tuesdays between 10am and 1pm by appointment only for anybody wanting an in-person chat with one of the team.

“Ring 634 344 589 for an appointment and please remember masks are compulsory,” Age Concern said.

Enquiries: 634 344 589 Volunteer Coordinator: 634 312 516; Lifeline Puerto de Mazarron Area: 634 325 408; Equipment Loan: 634 306 927. Lines are open between 10am and 4pm, Monday to Friday.

