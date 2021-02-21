TWO Florida women pose as ‘grannies’ in a failed attempt to get a Covid-19 vaccine

Two middle-aged Florida women donned bonnets, scarves and gloves in an attempt to fool officials into thinking they were elderly so that they could get the second Covid jab. That’s right, second. Which means the powers that be are now scrambling to discover how the culprits, aged just 34 and 44, had already hoodwinked vaccinators into administering the first dose.

-- Advertisement --



Dr. Raul Pino, the director of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, told the press that the women disguised themselves as “grannies” — “the bonnets, the gloves, the glasses, the whole thing” — at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando on Wednesday, February 17.

“We haven’t had any lack of willing arms to get vaccinated,” Dr Pino said. “We also have people faking to be old to be vaccinated.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office told NPR that when the women arrived at the vaccination centre officials realised that the dates of birth on their driving licences didn’t match those on the application. They were issued with trespassing orders but no further legal action has been taken.

Dr Pino said that this isn’t the first time people have tried to cheat the system in order to get the Covid jab before their turn; he recalled one man who showed up at the vaccination site with his elderly father’s ID, as they shared the same name.

“As we are engaged in this process of trying to move people quickly, some people could squeeze in, so it’s probably higher than we suspect,” he said when asked about exactly how many people manage to slip through the net.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Women Pose As ‘Grannies’ To Get Covid-19 Vaccine”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.