NATIONAL POLICE has opened an investigation into the death of a 46-year-old woman found on some cliffs in Algeciras, Cadiz.

-- Advertisement --



Yolanda Mendez had been reported missing on Friday, February 19, and her body was found in the Paseo de Cornisa area, behind the Enrique Talavera municipal athletics stadium, the mayor, Jose Ignacio Landaluce, explained. He sent his condolences to Yolanda’s relatives, friends and neighbours.

National Police and Firefighters from the Cadiz Provincial Consortium went to the site where the body was located and after the coroner authorised it, it was transferred to Los Pinos funeral home where an autopsy will be carried out to clarify the circumstances in which she died.

Meanwhile, in Tacoronte, Tenerife, the body of a woman, whose identity is unknown, was found floating in the water. Local Police and Guardia Civil attended the scene, as well as an ambulance and a helicopter, which recovered the woman’s body from the water and took her to the Tenerife Norte Airport. An ambulance was waiting there and the staff confirmed the woman was dead, according to the 112 Emergency Services.

The Guardia Civil then stayed with the victim’s body until a coroner allowed for her to be taken for an autopsy.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Woman reported missing from Algeciras found dead on cliffs”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.