US Woman Dies of Covid After Receiving Double-Lung Transplant From Infected Donor.

FOLLOWING extensive research on the body of a woman from Michigan, who received a double-lung transplant last year and died two months later, reveals that she contracted COVID-19 from the organ donation.

Researchers believe that this is the first proven case of transmission from an organ transplant in the United States, raising questions on appropriate COVID screenings for potential donors, reports the Daily Mail.

Tragically, the report also reveals that one of the surgeons who handled the donor’s lungs was also infected – which according to the study published in the American Journal of Transplantation – proves ‘donor origin of recipient and health care worker infection.’

According to the report, a surgeon became sick and tested positive for COVID-19 four days after handing the donor’s lungs but later recovered.

The information revealed in the report about the infected organ has been strongly denied by the director of the Transplant Infectious Disease Service at the University of Michigan Medical School.

Dr Daniel Richard Kaul said “We would absolutely not have used the lungs if we’d had a positive COVID test,” Kaul told Kaiser Health News.

He added: “All the screening that we normally do and are able to do, we did.” The Daily Mail reports that the study reveals that the woman ‘developed worsening fever, hypotension, and ventilator requirements’ and imaging showed a lung infection.

Sadly, the woman died 61 days after the transplant and the study concluded that donor-derived infection from COVID-19 ‘had significant implications for the health of the recipient,’ but also for health care workers who may be exposed prior to the recipient’s diagnosis.

