UK Covid Daily Death Toll Lowest Since Before Christmas.

IT appears that despite 215 people sadly losing their lives due to COVID-19, the UK is slowly seeing a decrease in the number of daily Covid-related deaths being registered – as figures released on Sunday, February 21 equal the same as on December 21.

In comparison, last Sunday 258 deaths were recorded, compared to 373 the week before that. However, it must be noted that counts tend to be lower on Sundays and Mondays due to a lag in reporting.

The latest number of deaths is down from the 445 posted on Saturday, February 20 while cases are also down from 10,406 registered yesterday to 9,834 cases recorded today in the UK.

People who have received a first COVID vaccine dose has now surpassed 17.5 million and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged that all adults in the UK will be offered their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine by the end of July.

Earlier today (February 21), surge testing had to be deployed in Essex after a new case of the South African Covid variant was detected in Brentwood.

A statement from the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said: “Working in partnership with the local authority, additional testing and genomic sequencing is being deployed to the CM13 postcode in Brentwood, Essex, where a single case of the COVID-19 variant first identified in South Africa has been found.

