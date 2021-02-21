THE volunteers at the Triple A animal sanctuary in Marbella will be out in force collecting food and cleaning products for their cats and dogs at the Alcampo supermarket in La Cañada.

They will be there from 10am to 9.30pm every day except Sunday until Wednesday March 3 and if you are not sure what to get for them, have a chat with these dedicated local helpers to find out what is most needed.

-- Advertisement --



Alternatively, if you have your own favourite four-legged family member, you can have a photographic portrait taken by professional photographer Fran Alcázar who will, for the third year running, donate the price of the photographs to Triple A to help their fund-raising cause.

To book an appointment for the sessions which take place on February 26 and 27 at the studio in Calle Marques de Estella 16, San Pedro Alcantara call 952 927 227 or 669 618 275.

The cost of one photo plus digital copy is €15 or €20 for two photos.

To find out more about Triple A which looks after literally hundreds and abandoned cats and dogs and is desperate for funds, visit https://tripleamarbella.org.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Two ways to help Triple A to keep their animals fed and healthy”.