Two Teens Arrested For Stabbing Young Boy

TWO young teens have been arrested for stabbing a 13-year-old boy

Police in Cumbria have taken a 13-year-old girl and 14-year-old-boy into custody accused with stabbing another child, aged13, shortly before 3pm on Saturday, February 20 in what officials have described as a “serious assault.”

Emergency services rushed to Jarrow Street in Barrow and found the young boy had been inflicted with stab wounds; he was airlifted to hospital where his injuries were described as serious but he is understood to be in a stable condition.

Cumbria Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following the report of a serious assault on Jarrow Street, Barrow.

“Officers were called by NWAS at around 2:50pm today (20 Feb).

“A 13-year-old boy sustained injuries believed to have been caused by a knife.

“He is described as in a serious but stable condition and was taken to hospital via helimed.

“A 13-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody.

“There is an increased police presence and a cordon in place on Jarrow Street due to the ongoing investigation.”

This weekend has seen a wave of violence in the UK once again, with another teenager seriously injured in a street brawl in Manchester on Friday, February 19. The 17-year-old was stabbed when a fight involving more than twenty youngsters broke out on Church Street shortly after 9pm.

