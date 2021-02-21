THE Torrevieja Symphony Orchestra (OST) postponed the third concert of this season scheduled for Saturday February 27.

The decision was taken in view of the Covid pandemic, an OST communique explained, even though the risk of infection in auditoriums has been proven to be low.

-- Advertisement --



“With the safety of the audience and the musicians in mind, the next concert will take place on Saturday June 19 at 7pm in the Torrevieja Auditorium,” the statement continued.

Tickets are available from the OST office in Calle Vicente Blasco Ibañez 23, on Mondays between10 am and 1pm and the Centro Cultural Virgen del Carmen, on Wednesdays between 11am and 2pm.

They can also be ordered online from the https://orquestasinfonicadetorrevieja.com website or at the Auditorium website two hours before the concert.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Torrevieja Symphony Orchestra postpones concert.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.