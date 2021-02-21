Torre de la Horadada’s ferry service

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Torre de la Horadada's ferry service
AMBULANCES: Ready to take residents with mobility problems for their vaccinations Photo credit: Torre de la Horada town hall

PILAR DE LA HORADADA’S two ambulances will collaborate with the health centre during the vaccination campaign.

They will ferry residents whose mobility problems prevent them from getting to the Health centre, the town hall explained.

In other municipalities this service is provided by the Generalitat’s 112  ambulance service but Torre de la Horadada decided to use its own ambulances to ensure that residents were not forced to wait several days for their vaccinations.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Torre de la Horadada’s ferry service.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

