Torre de la Horadada’s ferry service

PILAR DE LA HORADADA’S two ambulances will collaborate with the health centre during the vaccination campaign.

They will ferry residents whose mobility problems prevent them from getting to the Health centre, the town hall explained.

In other municipalities this service is provided by the Generalitat’s 112 ambulance service but Torre de la Horadada decided to use its own ambulances to ensure that residents were not forced to wait several days for their vaccinations.

