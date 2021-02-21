Thermal Camera Snares 138 Curfew Rule Breakers in Alicante

A DRONE with a thermal camera has identified 138 young people drinking on the street and flouting curfew rules in Alicante.

Using the thermal camera, Local Police were able to locate and identify the young people drinking in six different groups in Alicante.

According to police, the groups were picked up by the camera in Cabo de la Huerta, La Ereta, Serra Grossa, near the Jorge Juan Institute, at the Castillo de San Fernando and Villafranqueza.

The local Security Councillor said: “Alicante is one of the few cities in Spain in which street drinking and beaches are controlled with a drone, and due to a reinforcement in the operations, security measures and surveillance are being increased. We must ask everyone for maximum prudence, responsibility and collaboration.”

The Local Police started the aerial device with the drone on Postiguet beach while also alerting with the public by loudspeaker to comply with measures including maintaining distances, wearing masks and curfews.

Later, the drone moved to Cabo de las Huertas where it located large groups of about a hundred young people, who were gathered drinking in the streets with music.

Officers from the Local Police dispersed the groups and handed out fine, four of them to minors who were accompanied to their homes by officers.

After being alerted to the police presence, the gatherings immediately began to flee, but they did moved off in pairs of two to prevent the Local Police from identifying them.

