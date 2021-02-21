MONDAY March 1 is a public holiday in Andalucia because Andalucia Day fell on the previous Sunday but it is also St David’s Day.

Traditionally, the patron saint of Wales has been recognised by Welsh nationals living in the Costa del Sol by getting together, having a bit of a party and raising funds for charities in Malaga Province and Wales.

This year, it’s not quite so easy, so the Mayor of Benalmadena, Victor Navas has announced that the celebration will take place online because of the Covid-19 pandemic and there will be musicians and interviews with Welsh personalities on the Welsh Society Costa del Sol Facebook page.

For the past nine years, the Society has raised funds for a diverse selection of charities dealing with Downs Syndrome and Cancer as well as the Ty Olwen Hospice with €2,500 being raised in 2020 alone.

Join in by visiting the Facebook page which will also feature a selection of videos on Welsh culture as well as gastronomic favourites.

