SPAIN’S Equality Minister unveils plans for ‘feminist school’ for unemployed women

Spain’s Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, has announced her intention to launch a novel “feminism entrepreneurship school” as part of her Strategic Subsidy Plan with the aim of offering “personalised advice and support to women from a feminist perspective.”

Despite the claim by Pedro Sanchez’s government that this country has many policies to protect women, and the Prime Minister himself taking to Twitter to praise the contribution made by the female sex on International Day of Women and Girls in Science, Spain saw the biggest growth in unemployment among women in the entire European Union during 2020, at 18.4 per cent.

The budget of the Ministry of Equality is one that has increased the most, with more than 451 million euro currently in the coiffeurs; despite this, last January unemployment grew by 27,962 among men compared with a staggering 48,254 women.

“If you are a woman or a girl, you are going to find, even today, many more difficulties to dedicate yourself to an area of ​​study or a profession linked to the scientific field. Even to believe that you can dedicate yourself to it. Some of the barriers that you are going to encounter have to do with roles, with macho stereotypes and, also, with a great absence of female referents, visible to the whole of society and recognized by society,” Ms Montero said.

