Sir Rod Stewart Hires ‘Rud Stewart’ Tribute Act As Birthday Gag

SIR ROD STEWART hires ‘Rud Stewart’ tribute act as a hilarious gag for his son’s birthday

Singing sensation Sir Rod Steward, whose chart-topping career has spanned nearly 60 years, decided to give his pipes a break on his son Liam’s 26th birthday and instead pay £25 for Yorkshire-born tribute artist ‘Rud Stewart’ to send a personalised message to the birthday boy and belt out a few classic tunes.

The ‘Have I Told You Lately’ star, 76, is married to Penny Lancaster, but shares his son with 51-year-old Rachel Hunter.

In the video shared on messaging site Memmo, Rud is looking extremely Rod-like in a pink jacket, leopard print shirt and dark glasses.

Speaking remotely to the accomplished ice hockey player, Rud says:

‘Hello Liam, Rud Stewart here, how are ya?

I’ve got a message here for you from Penny Lancaster – not too shabby. ‘

He then read the message from Liam’s family which said: ‘Happy Birthday Liam, you’re in my heart.

‘Remember, no matter how old you feel, you’ll never be as old, p****d up or washed up as me, Rod…

‘This is for you, from Rod and Penny.’

After telling Liam that he was a big fan, the tribute went on to blast out his rendition of Have I told You Lately That I Love You, and Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?

Never far from the news, the veteran crooner reached a plea deal at the end of January to settle misdemeanor battery charges arising from an altercation between him and his son, 40-year-old Sean, with a security guard at The Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach on New Year’s Eve 2019.

