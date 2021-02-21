Residents Evacuated As 125 Firefighters Tackle ‘Significant’ Warehouse Blaze In Manchester.

A ‘significant blaze’ that started in a three-storey warehouse in Denton Manchester has spread to adjoining units, with around 125 firefighters deployed and “evacuation procedures” in place. Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service have advised local people to keep their doors and windows closed, as 25 crews work to tackle the blaze on Holland Street in Denton.

A cordon has also been put in place by police, with locals told to avoid the area to allow the firefighters to work “safely and efficiently”. Firefighters are expected to work throughout the night to tackle the massive blaze and have laid ground monitor jets to pump water on to the fire as well as deploying three aerial appliances.

Paramedics are also at the scene, the Manchester Evening News reports, although there are no suggestions of any injuries. With smoke billowing across Greater Manchester, local transport has been affected, with traffic management put in place.

As part of this, Highways England have closed parts of the nearby M67 motorway in both directions, with diversions in place.

The fire service have urged people to “take extra care if travelling in areas affected by smoke”. In a statement, Highways England added: “There are currently no estimates for how long the closure is likely to remain in place. A number of local roads in the surrounding area are also closed.”

