PRINCE WILLIAM Said To Be ‘Shocked And Saddened’ At Harry And Meghan’s Behaviour towards the Queen



The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, is reported to be ‘shocked and saddened’ at his brother Prince Harry’s behaviour towards their mother, The Queen, and towards the royal family in general, according to a Sunday Times source.

It is claimed that 38-year-old William believes the couple’s parting shot statement towards the Queen – especially under the present circumstances with Prince Philip being in hospital – was ‘insulting, disrespectful and petulant’, and that the Prince is ‘really sad and genuinely shocked’, and ‘very upset by what has happened’.

This comes after Harry and Meghan had been stripped of their royal patronages by Her Majesty, where she suggested a ‘life of public service’ was not compatible with their new chosen career in America, only for the couple to just minutes later respond with the remark that ‘service is universal’, which has by all accounts upset other members of the royal family, and courtiers.

The Sunday Times source claimed that many inside the Palace believe this to be the most serious rift between the two princes in a long time, and only puts more pressure on William, who it is said, never fully accepted the idea of ‘Megxit’, with Harry turning his back on his family and the UK to make a new life abroad.

Increased pressure on the royals comes with the news that the Sussexes had already recorded their interview with Oprah Winfrey on Wednesday and Thursday of last week, and it is due to be broadcast on prime time television in March, with nobody within the royal circle, of course, knowing exactly what might have been spoken about during that interview.

