Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Have ALREADY Recorded Their ‘No Limits’ Interview With Oprah Winfrey.

PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE have ALREADY recorded their ‘nothing off limits’ interview with TV show host Oprah Winfrey, according to reports. The pair were interviewed by the US star last week- just days before being stripped of their royal roles by the queen. Oprah was spotted leaving Santa Barbara airport — 15 miles from their €12.7million home in Montecito, California after the interview in her private jet.

A source said: “The fact she has been with them at such an intense time has given her a unique insight into the rift with the royals. “The drama of last week means that Oprah’s tell-all show will be pure box office gold. But it’s time for other royals to hide behind the sofa. The interview took place on Wednesday and Thursday.”

Oprah flew off on Friday hours after pals Harry and wife Meghan sparked fury by stating “We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.”

Speaking about the Oprah interview, the source close to the couple said: ‘Having an institutional voice within the royal family wasn’t enough [for Meghan]. This interview will be the loudest way she’ll get her voice back.’

‘When they first started dating Meghan felt she had lost her voice. She had had a platform as a moderately successful actress, and when she was told to stop using her social media and be careful what she said, I could tell that loss of voice and independence pained her.’

Oprah was a guest at Harry and Meghan’s 2018 wedding and praised their decision to quit the UK. She has shared weekly emails with Harry over plans to make a docu-series on mental health.

The Queen, 94, had been in Megxit talks with Harry since early January. She wrote to him last week to confirm the Sussexes could no longer continue as senior royals.

