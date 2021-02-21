Prince Charles Faces Criticism for 100-Mile Lockdown-Breaking Drive to Visit Prince Philip in Hospital.

PRINCE CHARLES has come under some fire from people on social media for his 100-mile lockdown-breaking drive to visit his father, Prince Philip, in hospital.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London after falling unwell on Tuesday evening, February 16 in what was described as a “cautionary measure” by Royal sources.

As a result, Prince Charles made the 100-mile journey from his home in Highgrove, Gloucestershire, to the hospital in central London and was pictured arriving at the hospital that is currently only considering visitors in ‘exceptional circumstances’ due to the Covid pandemic.

This visit though has resulted in some backlash from people on social media questioning the ‘double standard’ of letting Charles visit his dad when others haven’t been allowed to do so.

One Twitter user said: “I do hope Prince Phillip gets better but why was Prince Charles allowed to visit his father in hospital when families all around the country are not getting to visit their loved ones who are in hospital when it’s not COVID related?”.

Another wrote: “We’re not all in this together.

“Families with sick relatives torn apart all over the country. But if you’re rich, powerful or famous, the rules don’t apply to you.”

However, some people rallied to the Prince’s defence, with one Twitter user writing: “Anyone that is complaining about Prince Charles visiting his 99-year-old father, Prince Philip in hospital, is a plague on society! Their inability to read in-between the lines shows how shallow of a human they are. He is following covid rules, but sure, make this about yourself.”

According to the hospital’s website: “To protect our patients we need to limit visitors to our hospital. “We recommend virtual visits where possible. Visitors will only be considered in exceptional circumstances, where one visitor will be permitted to visit. No children will be permitted to visit.

“The health, safety and well-being of our patients, family, carers and staff remain our absolute priority. Permission for visiting must be discussed directly with Matron’s Office, and would be allowed under the following circumstances:

“One regular carer will be allowed for patients with additional needs e.g. dementia, learning disabilities. They will be swabbed to allow them to continue with caring commitments. For patients receiving end of life care.”

