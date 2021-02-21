Police Search For Shooter Involved In Granada Street Brawl

Sarah Keane
POLICE search for the shooter involved in a 20-strong Granada street brawl

The National Police in Granada have launched a manhunt for a shooter involved in a massive brawl on the streets of Zaidin on Saturday night, February 20. Several calls were made to the emergency services by concerned onlookers, who reported that shots had been fired and a man was injured.

Officers attended the fracas shortly after 8pm where more than twenty members of two different families were engaged in a vicious street fight on Calle Poeta Gracian, next to the Los Carmenes Stadium.

A 42-year-old man suffered two gunshot wounds to the leg and was rushed to the Park Technology Hospital (PTS) but he has since been discharged. Two people were arrested at the scene of the brawl but police later determined they weren’t the ones responsible for firing the shots as they discovered they are relatives of the victim.


According to eyewitnesses, there was a chase between a black car and a white car close to where the fight broke out, and the victim was being beaten on the ground before he was shot and the assailant fled the scene, as reported by Granadahoy.

Just two days before, a 50-year-old man lost his life after being stabbed during a street brawl in the centre of Sevilla, while two others were rushed to hospital having suffered knife wounds to the stomach and groin.


