Linda Hall
TREE DAY: A different approach this year Photo credit: Almoradi town hall

ALMORADI’S usual Nation Tree Day events had to be modified this year, while taking an entirely different approach.

For more than 20 years, Almoradi’s National Tree Day has been directed at the town’s schools but in 2021 the pandemic made it impossible to carry out the usual activities explaining to pupils the importance of trees to the ecosystem.

Instead, the Plant a Tree, Plant Life campaign was transferred to 60 Almoradi’s shops where, in collaboration with the town hall’s Commerce Department, customers were given seedlings of rosemary, cypress and other trees along with their purchases.

As well as commemorating National Tree Day in an entirely different way Commerce councillor Carmen Berna pointed out that the campaign was also another way of helping to boost local shops.


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Plant a tree campaign."






Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

