ALMORADI’S usual Nation Tree Day events had to be modified this year, while taking an entirely different approach.

For more than 20 years, Almoradi’s National Tree Day has been directed at the town’s schools but in 2021 the pandemic made it impossible to carry out the usual activities explaining to pupils the importance of trees to the ecosystem.

-- Advertisement --



Instead, the Plant a Tree, Plant Life campaign was transferred to 60 Almoradi’s shops where, in collaboration with the town hall’s Commerce Department, customers were given seedlings of rosemary, cypress and other trees along with their purchases.

As well as commemorating National Tree Day in an entirely different way Commerce councillor Carmen Berna pointed out that the campaign was also another way of helping to boost local shops.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Plant a tree campaign.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.