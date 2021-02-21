Pauline Quirke Quits ‘Birds Of A Feather’ After Bust-Up With Linda Robson

Pauline Quirke Quits 'Birds Of A Feather' After Bust-Up With Linda Robson
Pauline Quirke Quits 'Birds Of A Feather' After Bust-Up With Linda Robson. image: twitter

PAULINE QUIRKE Quits Birds Of A Feather After Bust-Up With Co-Star Linda Robson

After a friendship that had lasted five decades, it has been reported that 61-year-old Pauline Quirke has quit the ITV series ‘Birds of a Feather’ after having a falling out with co-star 62-year-old Linda Robson.

Information obtained by the Mail On Sunday from show insiders claimed that the two actresses had experienced an irreconcilable rift in their 50-year-long friendship and that Pauline had left the hugely popular show, which started out on BBC back in 1989, running for 9 years.

‘Birds Of A Feather’ revolves around two on-screen sisters, Sharon and Tracey, who are continually arguing, and it would seem as though that has now carried over into real life, with the insider saying there had been “real and tense issues”, saying, “Both Linda and Lesley were saddened that Pauline didn’t want to return to make a 30th-anniversary episode. Linda and Pauline used to be very close, less so Pauline and Lesley”.


They added, “I think Pauline resented the attention that Lesley got and it was very tense and difficult to navigate at times. Pauline wasn’t approached about the Christmas special. The atmosphere on the set had previously become difficult, there were real and tense issues”.

Recently, to cover for Pauline Quirke’s absence, her character Sharon had been written into the script as having gone away on a cruise, with the series continuing with Linda along with their other co-star Lesley Joseph, who plays Dorien Green.


