Novak Djokovic on Cloud Nine After Winning the Australian Open for the Ninth Time.

WORLD number one Novak Djokovic won the Australian Open on Sunday, February 21 after beating Daniil Medvedev 7-5 6-2 6-2 under the lights at Rod Laver Arena – securing his 18th Grand Slam title in the process.

Having extended his unbeaten record in nine finals at Melbourne Park, the Serb roared in triumph and then shared his love affection with the Rod Laver Arena.

During the trophy celebration, the 33-year-old Serb was on cloud nine: “I would like to thank Rod Laver Arena. I love you each year more and more. It’s been a love affair that keeps growing. Thank you so much,” he said.

“I think emotionally it was one of the hardest tournaments that I’ve ever had, to be honest,” he said.

“If there was a tournament where I want to risk any more damage, and try my hardest to battle, it’s here, it’s a Grand Slam.”

Speaking about his opponent, he said: “On the court, he’s (Medvedev) definitely one of the toughest players that I ever faced in my life.

“It’s a matter of time when you hold a Grand Slam that’s for sure. If you don’t mind waiting a few more years.”

Speaking about his Australian Open experience, Daniil Medvedev said: “I don’t like to lose matches. Doesn’t matter if it’s a first-round or a final of a Grand Slam.

“He was better than me today. I could have done things for sure better today, but I didn’t manage to. That’s why I don’t have the trophy.

“But congrats Novak and his team. I mean, nine Grand Slams in Australia and 18 total is amazing and probably not the last one.”

