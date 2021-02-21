Nice In France Tells Tourists To Stay Away As COVID Cases Soar.

THE MAYOR of Nice urged visitors on Sunday to stay away from the French Riviera tourist hot spot after the southern city saw a massive spike in coronavirus cases. Christian Estrosi of the center-right Republicans party said new measures that “go beyond the nationwide 6 p.m. curfew” were needed to “stop the inflow of visitors.”

-- Advertisement --



“The weather is nice, everybody rushes to come here. A weekend lockdown would put a stop to that, without halting economic activity in the city,” he told France Info radio.

Nice has the highest COVID-19 infection rate in France, with 740 new cases per week per 100,000 residents, according to Covidtracker.fr, which is triple the national average. On Saturday, Health Minister Olivier Veran said the government would decide this weekend on tightening virus control measures in the Mediterranean city.

“Consultations will be conducted over the weekend to take additional measures to stem the epidemic, ranging from a reinforced curfew to local lockdown at weekends,” Veran said. Restaurants, bars, cultural events and sports clubs have been shuttered across the country to halt infections.

Estrosi, who is close to former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, said infection rates had leapt because of the massive inflow of tourists over the Christmas holiday. International flights to the city had jumped from 20 a day before Christmas to 120 over the festive period.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Nice In France Tells Tourists To Stay Away As COVID Cases Soar”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.