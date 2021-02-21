Nazi Concentration Camp Deported Back To Germany

NAZI concentration camp guard deported back to Germany after 60 years living in the US

A 95-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard has been deported back to Frankfurt in Germany after living in Tennessee in the United States since 1959. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) confirmed that Friedrich Karl Berger arrived back in his native country, for which he still held citizenship, on Saturday, February 20, after being expelled from the US for his involvement in ‘Nazi-sponsored acts of persecution.’

The ICE said in a statement that Mr Berger admitted to working at the Meppen subcamp when he was 19 years old, preventing the Russian, Polish, Dutch and Jewish prisoners from escaping. The former Nazi also confirmed that he had escorted the concentration camp prisoners on a two-week march to the infamous Neuengamme camp in March of 1945, a journey which claimed the lives of more than 70 people.

According to the ICE, Mr Berger guarded over prisoners who were held in ‘atrocious’ conditions and forced to work ‘to the point of exhaustion and death’. Some 40,000 people died in the Neuengamme system, according to official records.

Speaking with the Washington Post in 2020, the former guard claimed that it was outrageous that he could be deported from the US for a position he held when he was still a teenager.

‘After 75 years, this is ridiculous,’ he said. ‘

After 75 years, this is ridiculous. I cannot believe it. I cannot understand how can happen in a country like this. You're forcing me out of my home.

‘I was 19 years old. I was ordered to go there.’

German authorities confirmed that the former Nazi guard had arrived in the country and that he had been handed over to Hesse state investigators for questioning

