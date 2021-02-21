Movistar Cycling Team Assistant Garikoitz Baños Dies in Mountain Accident.

MOVISTAR Team assistant Garikoitz ‘Gary’ Baños died on Saturday, February 20 at the age of 42, in an accident that occurred on a mountain in his hometown of Oñati (Gipuzkoa), according to a statement from the cycling club.

According to the Basque Department of Safety, the accident occurred after 2pm, when Baños fell off a cliff on Mount Aloña, in the Arantzatzu neighbourhood.

A person who accompanied him reported the accident to the emergency serviceand the Ertzaintza Mountain Surveillance and Rescue Unit arrived at the scene, as well as several police patrols, firefighters from the Gipuzkoa Provincial Council and a medical ambulance of Osakidetza.

After locating the victim, the rescuers reached the difficult-to-access place where they sadly confirmed his death. The statement said it was “with deep pain” that they confirmed the death of Garikoitz “Gary” Baños, “Gary”, who joined the team in 2012.

“During these years he became one of the most loved and respected members of the entire Abarca Sports staff, especially to the female squad of which he was a fundamental part since its creation in 2018.

“Gary’s enormous involvement, his sympathy and humour, and a deep love for cycling and caring for our riders left a huge mark on our team, both professionally and, above all, on a human level.

“All Gary’s colleagues in the Movistar Team wish to convey to his partner, Idoia, as well as all his family and friends, our greatest affection and support in very difficult times for all of us,” the statement concluded.

