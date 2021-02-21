Mother of Barcelona Legend Ronaldinho Dies of Coronavirus Complications.

THE mother of former Barcelona player and Brazilian footballing legend, Ronaldinho, died on Saturday, February 20, at the age of 71 due to complications related to Covid-19.

Miguelina Elói Assis dos Santos had been hospitalised since December last year after contracting the virus and was later moved to the Intensive Care Unit of the Mae de Deus Hospital in Porto Alegre (Brazil).

Dona Miguelina previously battled cancer between 2012 and 2014 and managed to recover.

The 40-year-old announced on December 21 that his mother had been hospitalised due to the coronavirus, taking to Twitter to thank his followers for their prayers, positive energy and love expressed for his mother.

On October 26 last year, the footballer announced that he himself had tested positive for the virus and was self-isolating in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, after arriving in the country a few days before. In the announcement, Ronaldinho, who won 97 caps for Brazil between 1999 and 2013, said he is asymptomatic.

“I’ve been here in BH since yesterday, I came to participate in an event,” said legendary World Cup-winning player, who last played for Fluminense in 2015, continued:

“I took the test and tested positive for Covid. I’m fine, asymptomatic, but we’ll have to leave the event for later. Soon we will be there together. Big hug!”

Atlético Mineiro, a team Ronaldinho won the Copa Libertadores de América with in 2013, paid touching tribute via a statement: “The Atleticana Family is in mourning and shares the pain felt by Ronaldinho. May God receive it with open arms and comfort the heart of our eternal star.”

