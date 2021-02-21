Marbella Firefighters Create Group to Tackle Covid in Care Homes

FIREFIGHTERS in Marbella have created a team to help control Covid in care homes.

The group of firefighters from Marbella took part in a course to learn how to tackle Covid in care homes.

The project began last June when three firefighters from the local park enrolled in a course at the National School of Civil Protection, where they were taught safety techniques for disinfecting buildings.

One of the officers, Jose Bellido, said: “The level was very high, the lectures were given by doctors, biologists and soldiers who had worked in situations of this kind.”

The head of the Marbella park, Medardo Tudela, explains that they are trained to work with dangerous goods and even in what to do in the event of an accident involving a truck transporting chemical products.

He said: “In that case we establish a hot zone, in which we work with the highest level of protection, and another zone in which the decontamination of colleagues who are in the front line is carried out.”

The firefighters were later forced to use what they had learned when the El Carmen nursing home in Marbella reported an outbreak of 30 Covid infections, with eight people dying.

The firefighters were deployed to put in place disinfection protocols. According to Bellido, even though the nursing home had followed all the rules, some of the advice given to nursing homes is generic and not suited to some areas.

He said: “For example, when it comes to airing, it is said that everything should be opened and this is a mistake. If this is done and there are no isolated areas, air currents are created through which the coronavirus ends up spreading throughout the facilities.”

The group has now expanded their numbers, with further troops joining them.

