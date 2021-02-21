OFFICERS from the maritime rescue services have been forced to save a man who fell from a cliff in Calahonda.

According to media reports, the middle-aged man was rescued by a maritime rescue launch after falling down part of a cliff in Calahonda.

-- Advertisement --



Officers came out after receiving a call to say a 60-year-old man had fallen from a cliff face onto rocks below, which were only accessible by sea.

The emergency call centre sent out an ambulance, the Salvamento Maritimo, the National Police, the Guardia Civil, and Local Police.

Salvamento Maritimo, based in Almeria, sent out a fast launch, which was able to reach the man and take him to the beach in Calahonda, where a waiting ambulance took him to Hospital Santa Ana in Motril.

According to reports, the victim had been fishing on the cliff when he fell over the side and down onto the rocks.

The news comes after elsewhere in Spain a nine-year-old boy had to be rescued after falling down a five-metre-deep crevice in Arredondo, Cantabria.

The 112 Emergency Services received a call at around 4pm on Sunday, February 14, from the people who were accompanying the child, and rescue teams, with a helicopter, as well as Guardia Civil and fire fighters from Laredo rushed to the scene.

The doctor from the medical helicopter from Cantabria Government rescued the boy by going down into the crevice, while other members of the rescue team helped with the operation.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man Rescued After Falling from Cliff in Calahonda”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.