THE Guardia Civil have arrested a man in Almuñecar after he allegedly held up a pharmacy with a knife.

According to police, the man used the knife to hold up staff working at the Almuñecar pharmacy before making off with €800.

The 36-year-old suspect, who reportedly has an extensive criminal record, had an accomplice who has been identified but is on the run.

The hold up took place when the two suspects allegedly made their way into the pharmacy with one holding a large kitchen knife, which he used to threaten staff before walking away with €800 as well as 20 pairs of sunglasses valued at €1,250.

The man reportedly dropped the knife to carry the sunglasses, before both suspects ran away.

Later the same day, police had identified the man with the knife after staff positively identified him using police mug shots.

The pair had allegedly held up another Almuñecar businesses two days earlier.

The news comes after a thief targeted the same pharmacy in Malaga three times, making off with nearly €900 of cosmetics.

Police are now investigating after the Malaga pharmacy reported the same thief had robbed their store three times.

The crime spree began when security cameras show the man walking into the Ciudad Jardin pharmacy, heading straight towards the cosmetics and beginning to pick up items.

A customer reportedly saw what the man was doing but he ran away, with staff unable to keep up, and made away with €168 worth of products.

The man later targeted the same story again.

