Malaga Politicians Sparks Hope for Investment

RAUL LOPEZ, Malaga’s Councillor for Urban Planning, has spoken to one publication, explaining he believes investment is still coming in to the city.

The politician said Malaga city continues to attract investment despite the Covid pandemic.

Speaking to one publication the politician said: “Investments have not moved away from Malaga. The perception I have is that the projects have not been stopped, but have been divided into phases due to the caution of the real estate market.”

He added that the Junta de Andalucia have taken steps to reduce bureaucracy, saying, “the Junta has made a significant gesture with the administrative simplification decree, but it is true that urban planning takes an excessively extensive process.

He added: “There is still a way to go and I am convinced that the urban processing must be corrected by reducing the procedures.”

The news comes after it emerged plans to create Malaga’s first megayacht marina had been approved.

Plans to create it include building two breakwaters to prevent motion within the marina, one measuring 30 metres long and the other 50 metres long.

Once complete, the marina will be able to host yachts of between 30 and 100 metres in length, while a 745 square metre building will also be opened to serve as a reception and services building.

A luxury restaurant is also planned in a building at the end of Pier One. According to the president of the Port Authority, Carlos Rubio, plans to repurpose the building as a luxury restaurant are going well.

