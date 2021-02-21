Jonathon Woodgate to Continue Bournemouth Role Until End of Season.

AFC BOURNEMOUTH have confirmed that Jonathan Woodgate has agreed a short team deal to be the club’s head coach until the end of the season.

The 41-year-old has been caretaker manager for the Cherries’ last five fixtures, following the departure of Jason Tindall.

Tindall was sacked from the Championship club on February 3, ending a six-month spell in charge and a 22-year career at the club, since then Woodgate has recorded three wins, a draw and a defeat, keeping three successive clean sheets and progressing to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup for only the second time in the club’s history.

AFC Bournemouth chief executive, Neill Blake, said: “Jonathan’s professionalism and leadership has impressed the board of directors since taking on the role of caretaker manager in difficult circumstances.

“The team’s performances and results have improved under his stewardship, and even our defeat at Queens Park Rangers on Saturday was a display which deserved a better result.

“As we head into a crucial part of the season, stability and clarity is of paramount importance for everyone at the club.

“With that in mind, and having concluded an extensive search for a new manager, we believe Jonathan is the best candidate to lead the team for the final 15 games of the season.”

On February 8, it was announced that Harry Redknapp, 73, had rejoined the club he managed between 1983-92 accepting a role to assist Woodgate – who was then in temporary charge.

On making his Bournemouth return, Redknapp said: “Jonathan Woodgate played under me at Spurs and he’s a great lad.

“He asked me to come in for a few days and watch them train and just to be around the place for a few days helped me keep my eye on things for him.”

It had been recently rumoured that former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry was due to be appointed as the club’s boss, however, it appears that decision may be revisited in the summer.

