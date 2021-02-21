Jakarta Monsoons Causes Thousands To Flee Their Homes Battered By Relentless Showers.



Severe flooding across several parts of the Indonesian capital Jakarta forced more than 1,000 people to flee their homes on Saturday, with the country’s meteorology agency warning that the conditions were set to continue at least for the next week.

-- Advertisement --



According to the emergency services, some 1,380 Jakarta residents were evacuated from southern and eastern parts of the city, home to 10 million people after floodwaters reached a height of 1.8 metres (six feet) in some areas, said Sabdo Kurnianto, the acting head of Jakarta’s National Board for Disaster Management (BNPD), in a statement. He said no casualties had been reported.

“Two hundred neighbourhoods have been affected, according to the latest data,” Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan told local television early on Saturday, adding that more than two dozen evacuation centres have been prepared across the city.

“The rain has stopped, but water from other areas is still affecting Jakarta. Hopefully, it won’t hit the city centre and when the water recedes people can resume their activities.”

Indonesia’s meteorology agency (BMKG) has warned the heaviest rain of the season may fall. The floods come at a time when Indonesia is already grappling with the highest caseload and death tally from COVID-19 in Southeast Asia as well as an economic recession.

Indonesia’s meteorology agency (BMKG) has said the heaviest rain of the season may fall in and around the densely populated capital in the coming days, with extreme weather, including heavy rain, thunder and strong winds, expected throughout next week.

The BMKG said Jakarta would be on alert for the next four days, with data from the meteorology agency showing intense rainfall in the past 24 hours with the area of Pasar Minggu, in Jakarta’s south, recording 226 millimetres (8.9 inches) of rain since Friday.

Some 1,380 Jakarta residents were evacuated from southern and eastern areas of the city, home to 10 million people after floodwaters reached up to 1.8 meters high in some areas, said Sabdo Kurnianto, the acting head of Jakarta Disaster Mitigation Agency in a statement. He said no casualties had been reported.

People posted photos on social media of residents wading through shoulder-high muddy waters, cars almost entirely submerged, and search teams evacuating elderly residents in rubber dinghies in the peak of the monsoon season

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Jakarta Monsoons Causes Thousands To Flee Their Homes”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.