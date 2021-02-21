Jadon Sancho Could Be BARRED From Joining-Up With England Squad.

JADON SANCHO, who has been in scintillating form for Borussia Dortmund this season, may not be able to meet up with Gareth Southgate’s England squad for qualifiers against San Marino, Albania and Poland next month because of strict COVID restrictions in Germany.

Quarantine rules apply for people travelling from the UK to Germany under “exceptional circumstances” as normal travel is currently BANNED.

Even if circumstances were granted, current rules mean it is a necessity to quarantine for 10 days on arrival in Germany – this restriction likely means that Dortmund will stop Sancho from travelling as they will be affected by his return to the country.

There is currently no exception for elite sportsmen and women, with the rules due be reviewed early next month, as reported by the Sun.

Southgate will be desperate for 20-year-old Sancho to join his England squad after the forward became the youngest player in Bundesliga history to score 35 league goals. The young Englishman, who nearly joined Manchester United in the summer, scored his fifth goal of the season against rivals Schalke on Sunday, February 21.

In related news, Sancho has been subjected to some ridicule after his post-match interview against Schalke saw him channelling his inner Joey Barton and Steve McClaren by trying to adopt a hybrid of accents – with one user on Twitter likened it to “the three pigs from Shrek have just spent 6 months in a Croydon high school.”

Hahahahah what is Sancho doing with this accent? He sounds like the three pigs from Shrek have just spent 6 months in a Croydon high school pic.twitter.com/ENrBalFI4i — Fake Carlton (@_CarltonCole9) February 20, 2021

