IDRIS ELBA Confirms There Will Be A ‘Luther’ Film Coming Soon to the big screen



Idris Elba was speaking with MistaJam on the All-New Capital Weekender, and discussing his plans for 2021, when the 48-year-old revealed there is definitely going to be a ‘Luther’ film being made of his popular BBC crime drama.

Elba said he would be, “Definitely making more music, people that love my film and stuff, listen, I’m going to be making Luther ‘The Movie’. “Yeah I’m super excited and I hope the fans are sort of excited for that, it’s been a long time coming for a movie, for people that have loved the show”.

In previous interviews, Idris Elba had often intimated that in the event of a Luther film hitting the big-screen then it would have a budget to match and could see John Luther travelling the world.

He added, “We’ve been making the show for 10 years, so we’re making a film. With a film, the sky is the limit. Obviously, you can be a little bit bolder in the storylines, maybe international, a little bit sort of up the scale. But John Luther is always going to be John Luther”.

His revelation comes not long after Luther scriptwriter Neil Cross had said back in December that he had no plans to make a sixth series, “There is not going to be a season six, definitively no season six”, saying he had a fear of being accused of “churning it out like sausages”.

