High-Speed Police Chase Through The Streets Of Alicante

HIGH-SPEED police chase in broad daylight through the streets of Alicante

Local Police in Alicante arrested a 40-year-old man on Friday, February 19 after a high-speed pursuit through the city streets which began at 11:20 in the morning after cops spotted the man driving recklessly. According to officials, the suspect made a u-turn when he spotted a checkpoint at Calle Maestro Marqués and broke a red light to get away, at which point agents from the Fox unit took after him.

The lethal chase which put countless lives at risk took police through several city centre streets until the driver spun out of control on Calle Maestro Marques and eventually collided with another car as he was driving in the wrong direction. Not to be deterred, the suspect leapt from the vehicle and fled on foot, but officers quickly caught up and arrested him.

Once back at the station, the Police discovered that the car had been reported stolen in Valencia and was travelling on false licence plates. The arrested man faces several charges which include the theft of a vehicle, falsification of documents, driving without a licence, reckless endangerment and driving contrary to road safety. Officials revealed that he had more than thirty previous arrests and has been placed at the disposal of the judicial authority.

