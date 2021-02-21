High-Speed Police Chase Through The Streets Of Alicante

By
Sarah Keane
-
0
High-Speed Police Chase Through The Streets Of Alicante
High-Speed Police Chase Through The Streets Of Alicante Credit: Shutterstock

HIGH-SPEED police chase in broad daylight through the streets of Alicante

Local Police in Alicante arrested a 40-year-old man on Friday, February 19 after a high-speed pursuit through the city streets which began at 11:20 in the morning after cops spotted the man driving recklessly. According to officials, the suspect made a u-turn when he spotted a checkpoint at Calle Maestro Marqués and broke a red light to get away, at which point agents from the Fox unit took after him.

-- Advertisement --

The lethal chase which put countless lives at risk took police through several city centre streets until the driver spun out of control on Calle Maestro Marques and eventually collided with another car as he was driving in the wrong direction. Not to be deterred, the suspect leapt from the vehicle and fled on foot, but officers quickly caught up and arrested him.

Once back at the station, the Police discovered that the car had been reported stolen in Valencia and was travelling on false licence plates. The arrested man faces several charges which include the theft of a vehicle, falsification of documents, driving without a licence, reckless endangerment and driving contrary to road safety. Officials revealed that he had more than thirty previous arrests and has been placed at the disposal of the judicial authority.


________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “High-Speed Police Chase Through The Streets Of Alicante”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous articleEurope’s Only Driverless Bus Takes Its First Passengers Around Malaga
Sarah Keane
Sarah Keane
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Former teacher and health services manager with a Degree in English, Sarah moved to Spain from Southern Ireland with her husband, who runs his own car rental business, in 2019. She is now enjoying a completely different pace and quality of life on the Costa Blanca South, with wonderful Spanish and expat friends in Cabo Roig. Sarah began working with Euro Weekly News in 2020 and loves nothing more than bringing all the latest national and international news to her local community.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here