Guardia Civil Investigate who Bus Driver ‘Drove 33 Kilometres on Mobile Phone’

POLICE from the Guardia Civil are investigating a bus driver who allegedly drove for more than 33 kilometres using his mobile phone.

Officers from the Guardia Civil say the bus driver could face between six months and two years in prison if found guilty of using his mobile while driving.

The man also faces loses his licence for between one and six years after a passenger filmed him talking on his phone.

The Civil Guard in Segovia, near Madrid, say the 33-year-old man is suspected of a crime against road safety for driving a passenger bus using his mobile phone for 33 kilometres.

The incident took place when one of the bus passengers began recording the driver after realising he was using his mobile phone, before handing the video over to police.

The agents later handed the evidence over to the the Segovia Guard Court.

Article 380 of Chapter IV of the Penal Code defines crimes against road safety and establishes the penalties for exceeding the established alcohol rate.

It says: “Anyone who drives a motor vehicle or moped with manifest recklessness and puts the life or integrity of persons in concrete danger will be punished with prison terms of six months to two years and deprivation of the right to drive motor vehicles and mopeds for a time greater than one and up to six years.”

The Guardia Civil have called on citizens who find themselves in a similar situation to notify the police or send any recordings to the police.

