Going with the flow in Rojales

THE Confederacion Hidrografica del Segura (CHS) is clearing invasive, non-native reeds from the banks of the River Segura in Rojales.

The CHS, which is responsible for all rivers and watercourses in the Segura Basin, is spending €149,940 on substituting the existing reeds for more resistant native species over the next 15 months.

Work is being carried out downstream of the town centre and affects an area of 6,000 square metres that covers both of the steep riverbanks.

This is a pioneering project in the area and will, the CHS explained, improve the flow of the river by preventing reeds from accumulating under bridges and in weirs.

These invariably worsen conditions during periods of torrential rain and in the past have contributed to situations where the Segura has burst its banks.

