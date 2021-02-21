Ghislaine Maxwell Allegedly Revealed Epstein Had Secret Trump And Clinton Videotapes claims a new book by a former CBS producer

During a meeting between himself and Ms Maxwell in 2016, he claims he told her, “I want the tapes. I know he (Epstein) was videotaping everyone”, then said she, “gave me a stern look and pointed a finger in my face”, and said, “I am the daughter of a press baron. I know the way you people think. If you do one side, you must do the other. If you get the tapes on Trump you have to do Clinton”, to which he replied, “I will. I will go wherever the story goes”.

Maxwell apparently replied she had no idea where the tapes were, to which Rosen emphasized the prospect of Trump possibly winning the presidency if the alleged tapes didn’t come to light.

He also claims she told him it was all pointless anyway because Hillary Clinton was so far ahead in the polls that the story on Trump would not need to be revealed, plus that she had no idea where the tapes were hidden because Epstein was the only person with that knowledge.

JeffreyEpstein, of course, committed suicide in prison, although there are many of the opinion that maybe it was not suicide, and Maxwell herself is currently in prison in New York awaiting trial, and at no point has she ever publicly spoken about the existence of videotapes of any kind.

