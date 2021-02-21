Four-Year-Old Among Those Killed In Exeter House Blaze

FOUR-YEAR-OLD GIRL among those tragically killed in an Exeter house blaze

Three people, two adults, and one child, have sadly lost their lives in a house fire in Exeter in the early hours of Sunday morning, February 21. Emergency services were called to the blaze on Clayton Road in the St David’s area of the Devon city and police arrived at the scene shortly after 5:30am, when firefighters had already quenched the flame. Officers confirmed that a four-year-old girl, a 28-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man died in the fire. Three other children, aged between four and nine, were rescued from the blaze and are being treated in hospital.

Chief Superintendent Daniel Evans, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said: “It has now been confirmed that two adults, a 28-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man, plus a 4-year-old girl have all died following this house fire.

“Next of kin have been informed and we will be supporting those affected with specialist officers.

“Two boys aged 4 and 9, and a 7-year-old girl who were also in the house at the time of the fire remain in hospital.’

He said that the rescued children, who were related to the deceased, are all in a stable condition and will be transferred to Bristol Children’s Hospital to recuperate.

“We are working closely with specialist scene investigators to help us understand how this tragic incident could have occurred, but currently there is nothing to indicate any third-party involvement in this matter and therefore we are not seeking anyone in connection to this fire at this time.’

Chief Supt Evans added: “This is a deeply upsetting incident and one that will cause great distress to the community, particularly to those who knew the family.’

