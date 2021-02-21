Football Legend Paul Gascoigne ‘Signs Up For Italian Version Of I’m A Celeb’

Football Legend Paul Gascoigne ‘Signs Up For Italian Version Of I’m A Celebrity- Get Me Out Of Here’.

Ex-Rangers and England ace Paul Gascoigne is reportedly set to make an appearance on the Italian version of ‘I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!’. The former midfielder, 53, is believed to have taken a series of mental and physical assessments before joining the other participants of Isola de Famosi – Island of the Famous.

Having spent three seasons with Rome-based club Lazio between 1992 and 1995 the ex-Tottenham star may well feel at home on the show. Football legend Paul Gascoigne also helped England claim fourth place at the 1990 World Cup staged in Italy.

According to sources, filming is scheduled to begin on 11 March in Honduras, Central America for two months. It is understood that Gascoigne’s appearance on Isola de Famosi has been welcomed by Mediaset – the television firm owned by former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.

A source said: “Getting Gascoigne has been hard work but will be worth it. “He’s such a character. He is the biggest star of the show. He passed all his tests while in isolation in Italy. No issues were uncovered so he’ll fly to Honduras with the others next weekend. The fact communication may be an issue will all add to the reality of being stranded on a desert island.”

