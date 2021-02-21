FIFTY Covid patients discharged from hospitals in Malaga as infections continue to drop

The downward trend of the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic continues to gather momentum in Malaga, with the latest data released by the Regional Ministry of Health offering even more good news on Sunday, February 21. The number of new infections has dropped once again, with 282 cases registered on Sunday. Numbers have been consistently going down day-on-day, aside from one glitch on Friday, February 19 where the number of infections passed above 500. Most importantly, hospital pressure continues to be alleviated, with a massive 50 patients being discharged in the past 24 hours alone.

On Sunday, 502 people were hospitalised with Covid with 85 of those in the Intensive Care Unit, seven fewer than the previous day. This significant improvement in both Covid infection rates and hospitalisations is a sure sign that the latest wave has beaten a retreat, as Malaga hasn’t seen such low numbers since the middle of January. According to the Junta de Andalucía, a total of 51,059 people in Malaga have now overcome Covid-19.

In more positive news, the Andalucían Government has reaffirmed its commitment to begin mass vaccinations and to ramp up the speed at which the rollout is happening.

Spokesperson Elias Bendodo said: “Vaccination is synonymous with the beginning of the end of the crisis and Andalucía wants to be the first on board the train of recovery.

“Mass vaccination in large spaces has already begun. Once again we are looking ahead and Andalucía is prepared to vaccinate 7 days a week, 24 hours a day in all provinces.

“We only need the Government of Spain to assume its responsibility, send us more vaccines and pitch in to give direct aid to sectors such as hotels and tourism that have been the most affected.”

