Experts Warn of Concerns Over Proposed Vaccine Passport Programme

AN EXPERT has warned of concerns over the UK government’s proposed vaccine passport scheme.

Expert Dr Sarah Chan, a bioethicist at Edinburgh University, has warned there are concerns over proposed vaccine passports because vaccinations are not always effective.

The scientist said the jabs are not, “’not 100 per cent effective in 100 per cent of cases.”

Speaking to one media outlet, she said: “If what we expect that this will be our ticket back to normality, to free movement, travel, the risk-free resumption or normal activities, the problem is that at the moment, vaccine passports can’t actually provide this.

“So proof of a person’s having been vaccinated doesn’t at the moment 100 per cent guarantee that they can’t catch Covid. Vaccines offer some protection but they’re not 100 per cent effective in 100 per cent of cases.

“But more importantly, it doesn’t, on the evidence that we have at the moment, mean that these people don’t still pose a risk to others in terms of passing the disease on.

“So this being the case, giving people a passport to move about freely in society I think risks creating a false sense of security, and might also attract attention from other measures that are necessary to address the pandemic in its ongoing effects.”

However, Dominic Wilkinson, professor at Oxford University, said: “I think there’s evidence coming through all the time about the effectiveness of the vaccine and its reduction in the spread of the virus.

‘There’s evidence released earlier this month on the Oxford vaccine and its influence on the spread of the virus.”

