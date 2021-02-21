Employee vaccinations can probably only be required for new staff

THE UK Justice Secretary Robert Buckland has said that It may be legal for companies to insist on new staff being vaccinated against Covid-19 as a condition of their employment.

His view, shared by Downing Street, according to the BBC is that it would be discriminatory to insist that current employees should be inoculated as this would not be covered in their current contracts of employment.

It was during an interview with ITV that the Justice Secretary indicated his view about both existing and new staff vaccinations.

This is currently an opinion and would need to be tested at an employment tribunal or in court in the event that an employee is threatened with the sack or has their employment terminated due to their refusal to receive the vaccine.

