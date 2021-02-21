Eleven-day ordeal in Rojales

BEVERLEY SHUTE, who lives in Rojales, has running water again after 11 days.

She first contacted the Euro Weekly News last summer when she and her husband had no water for a week owing to their insurance company’s inaction following a leak.

Eventually a plumber carried out the repairs but some days ago the leak returned.

Once again Beverley was beset by delays and when we first heard from her again, she had been without water for nine days.

She is 66, her husband is 71 and they were managing by filling buckets from the swimming pool and climbing 12 steps into the house.

The insurance company promised to send a plumber within three hours. When he came, he looked at the leak and said he would be back next morning as he needed need to access her neighbour’s property.

He finally arrived at 8pm, found there was water in the electrical boxes and took a photo to show to an assessor who would be in touch.

So began a saga of phone calls, promises and broken appointments.

“In the end I was really cross and finally spoke to somebody at the insurance company yesterday who said our situation would be treated as an emergency,” she told us last Friday.

A plumber did come that same afternoon, Beverley told us the next day, and repaired the leak.

He said would return to repair the surround to the electrical boxes and water mains, without specifying when.

“I’m not holding my breath,” Beverley said.

