Eleven-day ordeal in Rojales

Linda Hall
0
REPAIRS NEEDED: But at least she has running water again, Beverley said Photo credit: Beverley Shute

BEVERLEY SHUTE, who lives in Rojales, has running water again after 11 days.

She first contacted the Euro Weekly News last summer when she and her husband had no water for a week owing to their insurance company’s inaction following a leak.

Eventually a plumber carried out the repairs but some days ago the leak returned.

Once again Beverley was beset by delays and when we first heard from her again, she had been without water for nine days.


She is 66, her husband is 71 and they were managing by filling buckets from the swimming pool and climbing 12 steps into the house.

The insurance company promised to send a plumber within three hours. When he came, he looked at the leak and said he would be back next morning as he needed need to access her neighbour’s property.


He finally arrived at 8pm, found there was water in the electrical boxes and took a photo to show to an assessor who would be in touch.

So began a saga of phone calls, promises and broken appointments.

“In the end I was really cross and finally spoke to somebody at the insurance company yesterday who said our situation would be treated as an emergency,” she told us last Friday.

A plumber did come that same  afternoon, Beverley told us the next day, and repaired the leak.

He said would return to repair the surround to the electrical boxes and water mains, without specifying when.

“I’m not holding my breath,” Beverley said.

"I'm not holding my breath," Beverley said.





Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

