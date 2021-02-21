EA Sports Explain ‘Glitched’ Manchester United Player Mason Greenwood on FIFA 21.

MAKERS of the highly successful football series FIFA, EA Sports, described the next-gen enhanced version of the game as having ‘stunning player visuals to lightning-fast load times, immersive haptic controls to stadiums that come alive before, during and after the game, every match day in FIFA 21 will feel even more real than ever before’, which may be the case, HOWEVER, one issue has bugged fans since its launch.

The appearance of Manchester United’s youngster Mason Greenwood in the game has caused many social media users to laugh at the fact he doesn’t look anything like he does in real life.

To add further insult to injury, pop star Dua Lipa has recently been uploaded to FIFA 21 and EA Sports have managed to give her a face scan whilst Mason Greenwood still looks unrecognisable.

However, EA officials have revealed that with the COVID-19 outbreak over the past year, they have been unable to travel to scan players’ faces.

An EA spokesperson told the Manchester Evening News: “Due to the current global pandemic, unfortunately, we haven’t been able to visit the training ground this year due to club restrictions on external party access.

“We were able to capture Brandon Williams’ head scan during a visit to Carrington in February 2020 but Mason was unavailable to attend this session.”

In related news, 19-year-old Mason Greenwood recently signed a new four-year Man Utd deal with a 12-month option as United boss Solskjaer looks to have faith in the young Englishman.

