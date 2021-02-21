DENISE VAN OUTEN Offered Big-Money Deal To Do More Celebrity Gogglebox with her fiance Eddie



Denise Van Outen has signed a big-money deal to make another series of Celebrity Gogglebox alongside her fiance Eddie Boxshall, the third series in the celebrity spin-off of the hit show, as revealed by the Daily Star’s Hot TV. -- Advertisement --

A show insider told Daily Star’s Hot TV, “Denise loves being part of the show, so she’s really excited to be doing another series. It has been brilliant for her relationship with Eddie. It’s a chance to do a project together and have a giggle”. They added, “During the lockdowns, they have spent so much time watching TV and they often pretend they’re filming for Celebrity Gogglebox for a laugh”, and they could have plenty of laughing as there will apparently be 10 episodes in this next series, twice as many as normal.



Gogglebox will be Denise’s first return to high-profile TV since her terrible accident during ‘Dancing On Ice’, when she had to quit through injury, and she is still recuperating after dislocating her shoulder and breaking some other smaller bones.

A source close to Denise said, “Denise has lost a lot of work due to the pandemic, so getting to do more Celebrity Gogglebox is a godsend. It is perfect for her because she can film it at home, and her injury won’t pose an issue”.

Reportedly, Gogglebox producers are in talks with a number of big names, hoping to convince Rylan Clark-Neal and his mum, Linda, to return for another stint, as the show insider commented, “Producers know it is really important to get good names. Signing up Denise is a great start. They are hopeful Rylan will sign on the dotted line too”.

