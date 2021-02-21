Costa Blanca Curfew Complaint Leads To Discovery Of Heroin Den

COSTA BLANCA curfew complaint leads to the discovery of a heroin den in Elche

The National Police in Elche on Spain’s Costa Blanca uncovered a distribution centre for heroin after residents complained that people were coming and going from the property at all hours, repeatedly breaking curfew rules. When officers investigated the grievances, they discovered the apartment was used by a criminal gang to sell marijuana and cocaine, but that heroin was their biggest business.

According to the General Directorate of Police, agents of the Narcotics Group of the Elche Police Station began surveillance of the property; they quickly observed people calling to the address, day and night, many using the mailbox to collect the narcotics and drop off cash.

Police identified that there were two people based inside the property charged with preparing the drugs for distribution, while two more spent most of their time on the street selling the gear. One of the methods they used was for those inside to throw the wrapped packages down from the balcony to the dealers waiting outside.

When the Elche Police eventually searched the apartment, they found more than 20 grams of heroin, a quantity of marijuana and almost 3,000 euro in cash. A further eight bags of heroin were located in the mailbox, already packaged and ready for sale. The four main perpetrators were arrested and will be charged with drug trafficking; they are all of Spanish nationality and aged between 45 and 58.

